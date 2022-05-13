Armed Reserve police unit to be stationed in Kumbakonam.

A unit of Armed Reserve police would be stationed on the Government District Headquarters Hospital campus in Kumbakonam, said V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone.

Talking to reporters in Kumbakonam after reviewing police bundobust arrangements in view of the annual ‘Chithirai’ car festival of Sri Sarangapani Temple and declaring open a fitness centre set up at a cost of ₹2 lakh at the Kumbakonam West police station, the IG said efforts had been made to prevent crimes and maintain law and order.

More than 200 closed-circuit surveillance cameras had been installed all over the town and linked to a master control room. Efforts had been made to overhaul the traffic signal systems in the town in association with the Kumbakonam Corporation and an Armed Reserve Police unit would be stationed permanently at the Government District Headquarters Hospital

Stating that the police expect a turnout of around 10,000 devotees for the car festival on May 14, elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the event by deploying 1,000 police personnel for bandobust duty.