Armed patrolling at night launched in Tiruchi in the wake of Tiruvannamalai incidents

February 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A series of burglaries reported at four Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at different places in Tiruvannamalai district in a single night recently has prompted the Tiruchi City Police to put in place armed patrolling during night to mount vigil, especially at ATMs functioning within its limits, with a view to thwarting such offence.

Additional manpower has been deployed for every patrol vehicle to keep a close watch on ATMs and other vulnerable establishments during night patrolling. In addition to the driver and an in-charge person, every patrol vehicle has been provided with an armed policeman.

The city police have 14 patrol vehicles for patrolling at night in places specified for each of them. Extra strength for each patrol vehicle has been drawn from the City Police Armed Reserve unit. The armed patrolling is being carried out in two shifts: from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya said on Tuesday.

The City Police are in the process of carrying out a security audit with respect to the number of ATMs, banks - public sector and private - pawnbroker shops and financial institutions. Police sources said 320 ATMs are functioning in the city.

The audit will also take into account whether the ATMs have been equipped with burglar alarms, number of surveillance cameras, cameras which are found to be faulty and non-working and other aspects, including the quality of the cameras. Systems are in place to ensure that the patrol vehicles carried out night patrolling in the respective limits specified for each of them, said the sources.

The City Police have already put in place over 1,000 surveillance cameras at bus stands and other places where public gathered in large numbers. The cameras are connected to the modern police control room where the movements taking place at different locations are monitored round the clock.

Ms. Sathiya Priya said plans were afoot to upgrade some of the existing surveillance cameras put at up vantage locations. As a crime prevention measure, the City Police would organise meetings with residential associations to sensitise people to security-related measures, the Commissioner said.