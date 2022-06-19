Armed gang murders history-sheeter

A history-sheeter was murdered by an armed gang at Manavalanallur village in Tiruvarur district on Sunday. Police gave the name of the deceased as R. Santhosh alias Santhosh Kumar of Manavalanallur against whom a history sheet had been opened in Eravanchery police station earlier.

Police sources said Santhosh Kumar was involved in the murder of the then panchayat president of Manavalanallur. The murder of Santhosh Kumar is said to be in retaliation to the killing of Ganesan. There was previous enmity between Santhosh Kumar and Ganesan’s son G. Prabhakaran over the murder, police sources said.

Santhosh Kumar was out on a walk with his dog in the morning when two persons waylaid him. The other accused, who came in a car, attacked Santhosh Kumar with sharp weapons killing him on the spot. Nine persons, including Prabhakaran, have been named as the accused in the case of murder registered by the Eravanchery police.