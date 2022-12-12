Armed gang murders history sheeter in Pudukottai

December 12, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 30-year-old history sheeted rowdy element against whom murder and other cases had been booked earlier was murdered by an armed gang near Pudhukulam in Pudukottai Town on Monday. Police identified the deceased as S. Ilavarasan of Melakalkandarkottai in Tiruchi City. 

Police sources said Ilavarasan had appeared before a court here in the morning in connection with a murder case booked against him by the Pudukottai district police and was later proceeding on a two-wheeler driven by his friend when the murder was committed. 

An armed gang which followed Ilavarasan intercepted him near Pudhukulam and hacked him to death before escaping from the spot, said the police. The Ganesh Nagar police are investigating.

The sources said cases of murder, extortion and robbery had been booked against Ilavarasan by the Tiruchi City Police. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of former Puducherry Speaker VMC Sivakumar at Neravy in Karaikal in January 2017. The body was sent to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Further investigations are on. 

