Armed gang hacks ice vendor to death near Manapparai

July 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

A 55-year-old ice vendor was hacked to death by armed men at Kalingapatti Pirivu Salai near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Saturday morning.

Police identified the victim as Kuppusamy, 55, an ice vendor native of Karumpullipatti near Manapparai. According to police, Kuppusamy and his son Marimuthu, 25, were attacked by a gang of six members who came on two-wheelers near Kalingapatti Pirivu Salai on Saturday morning.

The gang attacked the father-son duo using sharp weapons and escaped. Both suffered heavy injuries in the attack and Kuppusamy died on the spot. The police sent it to Government Hospital at Manapparai for post-mortem. Karthik was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that an ongoing dispute between one of the gang members and the victim over alleged love affair of the latter’s relative. The Manapparai police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and formed two special teams to arrest the accused.

