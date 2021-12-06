A sleepless night for residents

TIRUCHI

06 December 2021 21:41 IST

Low-lying residential areas in Tiruchi inundated yet again

The bunds of the Ariyar suffered a breached near the Punganur-Alithurai bridge on the river on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Monday afternoon as heavy flow of rainwater from Manapparai streamed towards the city, inundating low-lying residential colonies.

The breach occurred close to the spot where the bund gave away about a week ago near Punganur. The Public Works Department had taken up repairs at the spot, but the bund has breached again now.

“There was sudden flood due to the heavy rain in Manapparai. We have currently taken up temporary restoration work at the spot to plug the breach using sand bags,” said a PWD official from the Ariyar Division.

According to rough estimates, about 8,000 cusecs of water was flowing in the river by Monday evening. PWD officials hoped that the flow would come down late in the night. “Since there is not much flow in the Koraiyar now, we hope the situation can be managed,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the water from the river started inundating low-lying residential areas near Pirattiyur by evening and water was flowing along a carriageway on Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway, requiring traffic regulations and diversions.

This is the third time that the low-lying areas in the city are being inundated since November due to heavy discharge in the Kudamuritti due to rain flows from Manapparai and Viralimalai/Keeranur in Pudukottai district as both the Koraiyar and the Ariyar drain into the Cauvery through the Kudamuritti canal near Tiruchi.

As the flow began to rise in the Kudamuritti canal beyond the Puthur Aqueduct, residents of Fathima Nagar kept their fingers crossed. “The water level in the canal is rising rapidly. We do not know what is in store for us later in the night,” a representative of the Fathima Nagar Welfare Association said.

The River Conservation Division of the PWD began frantically reinforcing the temporary bund put up around the drainage sluice near Karalamman Temple through which water from the Kudamuritti headed up into Fathima Nagar.