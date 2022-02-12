Ariyamangalam residents for early completion of projects

The underground drainage project and new water supply scheme are major issues

Expeditious completion of the new drinking water scheme for the five newly added wards and the ongoing underground seweage scheme, permanent closure of Ariyamangalam garbage dump and improvement to internal roads are among some of the key demands raised by residents in Ariyamangalam zone of Tiruchi Corporation.

The inordinate delay in commissioning the new water supply scheme has been a major concern for residents in the newly added wards following the merger of Tiruverumbur town panchayat and Pappakurichi, Ellakudi, Keezha Kalkandarkottai and Alathur village panchayats in 2011.

The State government accorded administrative sanction for the project in 2015 at an estimated cost of ₹63.70 crore and the works began in 2016. The project aims at providing a per capita water supply of 135 litres a day to residents in Wards 61-65. However, the scheme is yet to come to fruition due to delay in construction of the pumping station.

“The new water supply scheme has been under implementation for more than five years and it should be commissioned at the earliest,” said S. Sakthivel, coordinator, Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Association.

As an interim arrangement, Tiruchi Corporation has revived the pumping station of the Golden Rock Water scheme to supply water to the wards until completion of the pumping station. Some parts are being supplied water under a trial run.

“We are getting water supply under the trial run in some of the colonies. However, others are yet to get supply and only on completion of the new water scheme that the entire area will benefit,” observed A. Sathik, a resident of Muthu Nagar. Similarly, the underground drainage works have been completed in a few places and roads have been restored, he pointed out.

Completion of the ongoing underground drainage scheme works has been a major issue in the zone and the poor condition of the roads have triggered protests. “The scheme should be completed soon and all roads dug up for the project should be relaid. This apart, the bio-mining project at Ariyamangalam garbage dump should be completed quickly and it should be closed,” Mr. Sakthivel observed, summing up the major demands of the region.

The bio-mining project was launched to process over seven lakh cubic metres of accumulated solid waste at the garbage dump following public outcry over the repeated fires at the dump and the heavy air pollution caused by them.

Mr. Sathik also underscores the need to build a minor bridge across the Kuvalai drain which separates Balaji Nagar and SAS Nagar, New Town near Kattur. This will provide a vital connectivity and avert the need to take a detour along the accident-prone Thanjavur Road where there is no service lane.