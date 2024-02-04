Ariyamangalam dump yard to have a waste segregation centre

February 04, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has taken steps to establish a resource recovery centre at the Ariyamangalam dump yard to streamline the processing of non-biodegradable waste.

Apart from the legacy waste, the facility will process 200 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste daily. It will facilitate the segregation of waste into recyclable, non-recyclable, inert and refuse-derived fuel.

About ₹17 crore sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission for 2023-24 will be utilised for the purpose. “A detailed project report has been completed and preliminary work is under way to establish the centre. The work will be completed within a month,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to a source, the Ariyamangalam dump yard receives only 10% of segregated waste, which includes both the waste collected from residents and bulk waste generators, who account for 35% to 40% of the total waste generated in the city daily.

Waste collected from door to door is segregated and sent to 36 micro composting centres set up in various areas in the city. The non-biodegradable dry waste is taken to the Ariyamangalam dump yard and is processed in a phased manner. In Phase I, the civic body has processed nearly 7.5 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste and at present about 3.3 lakh cubic metres of waste has been scientifically recycled and the process of disposing of the refuse-derived fuel, used for industrial purposes, is under way.

Out of 47.7 acres of land on which legacy waste has accumulated in Ariyamangalam, the Corporation has cleared more than 36 acres, says the official. Steps are on to remove and process the garbage that has accumulated below the surface.

