Ariyalur’s first COVID-19 patient discharged

A 25-year-old woman, Ariyalur's first COVID-19 patient, was discharged after recovering from the infection at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Friday afternoon.

The woman, who works at a shopping mall in Velachery, Chennai, had travelled to her hometown in Ariyalur district on March 19, days before the Janata Curfew. However, as she had fever, and cold she was rushed to the hospital on March 20, where she tested positive. Her parents, however, tested negative.

Official sources at the hospital said that the patient was kept under observation for over 10 days even after testing negative for COVID-19. “On April 5 and 6 two consecutive tests were taken and both showed that she was COVID-19 negative. However, we waited till she completed 28 days of being in isolation to ensure that she was well,” doctors at the hospital said.

The woman has been issued special guidelines to be followed, including a diet chart, by the doctors.

Meanwhile, of 2,022 individuals who were kept under home quarantine after travelling to other states or countries, 1,782 have completed the 28-day period quarantine. There are also 525 individuals who have been quarantined in 13 different camp sites in the district. The isolation ward at the hospital has four patients who have tested negative but are being monitored by doctors.