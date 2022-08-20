Two students drown in canal

Special Correspondent ARIYALUR
August 20, 2022 20:20 IST

Two students drowned in the Pullampadi canal at Vetriyur near Keezhapalur on Saturday.

Sources said that a group of girls, including Mahalakshmi (17) of Vetriyur and Divya Priya (14) of Karaivetti, had gone to take bath in the canal. Of them, Mahalakshmi, a college student and Divya Priya, a Class IX student, were swept away in the canal. The bodies were retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Keezhpalur police have registered a case.

