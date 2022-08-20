Tiruchirapalli

Two students drown in canal

Two students drowned in the Pullampadi canal at Vetriyur near Keezhapalur on Saturday.

Sources said that a group of girls, including Mahalakshmi (17) of Vetriyur and Divya Priya (14) of Karaivetti, had gone to take bath in the canal. Of them, Mahalakshmi, a college student and Divya Priya, a Class IX student, were swept away in the canal. The bodies were retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Keezhpalur police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2022 8:24:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ariyalur/article65791674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY