Two students drown in canal

Two students drowned in the Pullampadi canal at Vetriyur near Keezhapalur on Saturday.

Sources said that a group of girls, including Mahalakshmi (17) of Vetriyur and Divya Priya (14) of Karaivetti, had gone to take bath in the canal. Of them, Mahalakshmi, a college student and Divya Priya, a Class IX student, were swept away in the canal. The bodies were retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Keezhpalur police have registered a case.