Cyber crime police arrest two persons belonging to New Delhi

August 02, 2022 20:47 IST

The cyber crime police have arrested two persons belonging to New Delhi on the charge of cheating money from a woman.

According to police sources, unknown callers had contacted Lakshmi of Guruvadi, and asked her to pay a token deposit by informing her that she had won prizes. Lured by their promise she paid ₹ 2.13 lakh online. But, they failed to transfer the money as per their promise. She then lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

Acting on it, a team of cyber crime police went to New Delhi recently and traced Satish alias Sathish Kumar (30) and Aryan alias Anandan (29). They seized a laptop, seven mobiles and ₹ 1.25 lakh from them. The accused were brought to Ariyalur and produced before a magistrate on Monday.