Re-polling peaceful in Jayamkondam

Re-polling in ward 16 of Jayamkondam municipality passed off peacefully on Monday.

The polling began at 7 am and came to an end at 6 pm. the last one hour was allotted for the COVID-19 patients to cast votes. Though the voting began on a dull note, it picked up pace gradually. It recorded 57.15 % at the end of polling. Out of 1657 votes, 947 voters turned up to the two booths belonging to the 16th ward to cast votes.

No untoward incident was reported during the repolling.

The State Election Commission had ordered repolling in the ward of the Jayamkondam municipality due to a mistake in the symbol of an Independent candidate in the Electronic Voting Machines.