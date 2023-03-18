ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyalur VHP district secretary detained under Goondas Act

March 18, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ARIYALUR

He had played a key role in triggering allegations of religious conversion following the death by suicide of a school girl at Michaelpatti last year

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

Ariyalur District secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad P. Muthuvel, 38, has been detained under the Goondas Act following his arrest in an extortion case recently.

Acting on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police K. Feroz Khan Abdulla, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi issued an order for Muthuvel’s detention under the Goondas Act.

A senior police officer served the order to Muthuvel on Saturday at the Central Prison in Tiruchi, where he was lodged in judicial custody after he was arrested on extortion charge based on a complaint lodged by Dominic Savio, the parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes in Ariyalur a few days ago.

The priest had alleged that Muthuvel demanded ₹25 lakh and threatened to tarnish his image by claiming that he harassed school children. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 153 (provocation with the intent to cause riot), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion) 298 (uttering words to hurt religious sentiments), 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult to breach peace), 505 (i) (b) (intent to cause fear or alarm or fear to the public), and 505 (i) (c) (inciting a community to commit an offence).

Muthuvel had played a key role in politicising the death by suicide of a 17-year-old school girl at a school hostel at Michaelpatti in Thanjavur district in January 2022. He had shot a video of the girl, when she was under treatment in a hospital, in which she alleged that attempts were made to convert her to Christianity, a charge vehemently denied by the school. The High Court had subsequently ordered a CBI probe into her death.

A few other cases were also pending against Muthuvel, police sources said.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

