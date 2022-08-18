Ariyalur-Senthurai road to be widened as four-lane highway

The project will meet a felt need as accidents have been frequent on the busy stretch

Work on widening a stretch of Ariyalur-Senthurai Road was inaugurated by Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar in Ariyalur on Thursday.

Ariyalur-Senthurai Road, one of the busiest in Ariyalur district, will soon be widened as a four-lane road under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme (CMRDP).

The project will be executed at an estimated cost of ₹129 crore under the CMRDP, which envisages widening of about 2,200 km of two-lane roads as four-lane highways. About 255 km of roads are to be taken up for development across the State under the programme this year.

The widening of the road, linking the Ariyalur and Senthurai taluks, has been a long-pending demand of locals as accidents have been frequent on the stretch that forms part of Ariyalur-Senthurai-Jayamkondam Road.

The road caters to a huge volume of traffic, especially heavy goods vehicles, due to the presence of cement factories and limestone mines. Accidents involving the heavy vehicles often trigger protests by locals. “Given the heavy traffic on the stretch, the district administration had restricted the movement of vehicles during peak hours in the mornings and the evenings,” a State Highways Department official said.

The 17.20 km-long road will be developed as a four-lane highway with a road median. The carriageways will be of 7.5 metres each. The existing road is about seven metres wide.

Storm water drains would be built for a total length of about 6.90 km at various stretches with habitations including Kollapuram, Thamaraikulam, Ottakovil, Poiyanathanallur, Rayampuram and Agaram. The project would also entail the widening of 13 minor bridges and construction of 38 new minor bridges. The project is scheduled for completion in 21 months.

The Highways Department has planned to plant about 3,400 tree saplings along the stretch to maintain the green cover. Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar, who inaugurated the work in the presence of Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi and senior Highways Department officials on Thursday, also planted a sapling.

“The widening of the road would be of immense benefit to residents of the district as it would help reduce congestion and check accidents,” Mr. Sivasankar said.

K. Uthandi, Divisional Engineer, Highways, S. Chittibabu, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Highways, Ariyalur, and other officials were present.