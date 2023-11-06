Ariyalur police solve charred body case, arrest victim’s wife and relative on murder charge

November 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Ariyalur district police have achieved a breakthrough in the recent case of a charred body being found inside a cashew grove near Venmankondan village in Udayarpalayam police station limits.

The body has been identified as that of Suresh. The police on Monday arrested Anupriya, wife of Suresh, and her relative Velmurugan on the charge of murdering Suresh.

The police said the two allegedly decided to eliminate Suresh as he reportedly harassed Anupriya and suspected her. Anupriya, according to the police, picked up Suresh on a two-wheeler after he returned from Chennai recently. She stopped the vehicle at a place where Velmurugan was waiting with a sharp weapon and allegedly murdered Suresh.

The body was wrapped in a gunny sack, taken to the cashew grove belonging to the Forest Department and set on fire, said the sources. The Udayarpalayam police initially registered a case under Section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The case has now been altered under IPC Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).