Ariyalur police launch online system to track petitions received daily at stations

The online Petition Enquiry and Tracking System will enable us to know the exact number of petitions received daily at every station

August 14, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - ARIYALUR

R Rajaram

The Ariyalur district police have launched an online system to monitor the number of petitions received from the public daily at every police station in the district and the follow-up action taken on them by the officers of the respective jurisdictional station.

A separate server has been set up at the District Police Office in Ariyalur for the new system christened ‘Petition Enquiry and Tracking System’. 

The new system will enable the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur and the two Deputy Superintendents of Police of Ariyalur and Jayamkondam subdivisions to monitor online the petitions received, their current status and those in which follow up action have been initiated. Ariyalur district has a total number of 16 law and order police stations falling under Ariyalur and Jayamkondam subdivisions. 

A reception officer has been posted at every police station in the district whose task is to receive the petition from the approaching general public and key in complete details either in the laptop or in the desktop computer terminal and upload them.

Eight reception officers have been provided with laptops to enter the details. A user ID and password have been given for them to enter full details online including the name of the petitioner, address, content and nature of the petitions, whether a CSR (Community Service Register) has been issued on the petition or a First Information Report has been registered. 

The online Petition Enquiry and Tracking System will enable us to know the exact number of petitions received daily at every station, the nature of the petitions, whether a CSR has been issued or an FIR booked and the follow-up action taken on them at the respective station, said the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur K. Feroze Khan Abdullah.

The monitoring could be taken even on the mobile phone, SP Feroze Khan Abdullah said adding that the new system would enable easier supervision in respect of action taken on petitions and to judge the performance of the field-level officers.

The number of petitions pending could also be known instantly through the online system. A Sub Inspector has been nominated at the District Police Office to get the feedback over phone from the petitioners.

The new system is in addition to the weekly exercise of receiving petitions from the general public, said Mr. Feroze Khan Abdullah. 

