Tiruchirapalli

Ariyalur municipal office closed for three days

The municipal office of Ariyalur has been closed for three days after four of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the civic body had subjected most of its officers, sanitary workers and employees for tests and samples of three returned positive. The Municipal Commissioner was among those who tested positive. The wife of an employee also tested positive. Following this, the office was closed on Thursday to carry out fumigation. No one was allowed to visit the office. The workers applied disinfectant on floor, chairs, handrails, desks and other furniture. The vehicles were also disinfected.

COVID 19 cases have seen an increase in the district recently, and 710 persons have tested positive since its outbreak. District Revenue Officer R. Jainulaptheen, a Revenue Divisional Officer and a Tashildar were among those who tested positive. They are under treatment at Government Hospital in Ariyalur. Due to the sharp rise in cases, most of the shops in Ariyalur have downed shutters since Sunday.

