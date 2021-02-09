‘Ariyalur Medical College to admit students from 2021-22’

ARIYALUR

The Government Medical College, Ariyalur, will start functioning with the intake of 150 MBBS students from 2021-22 academic year, according to Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran.

Reviewing the progress on construction of administrative buildings, classrooms, hostels and the hospital of new medical college here on Tuesday, he said that a sum of ₹347 crore had been sanctioned for the project. The new buildings were coming up on 26 acres of land. The medical college hospital would have 6 floors including the ground floor. It would have a built area of 9.63 lakh square feet.

Mr. Rajendran said that it had been planned to create facilities for providing 700 beds in the hospital. The medical college would admit students from 2021-22 and necessary infrastructure to start first year classes will be completed within six months. The administrative block and hostels, classrooms should be completed within six months. Staff quarters and pharmaceutical blocks should also be ready before admitting students. The officials had been asked to expedite the work to meet the standard requirements. All other works would be completed within a year, he said.

Mr.Rajendran said that the medical college was a dream project for the people of Ariyalur. Patients had been visiting Tiruchi, Thanjavur or Chennai for better healthcare from Ariyalur district. Once the medical college was set up, there would be no need for them to visit faraway places as they would get all the needed facilities in Ariyalur itself.