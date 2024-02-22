Ariyalur farmers climb up mobile tower, protesting against death of Punjab farmer

February 22, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Protesting against the death of a farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border near New Delhi, two farmers staged a protest by climbing a mobile tower at Thirumanur near here on Thursday.

According to sources, Thanga Shanmugasundaram and Velumani of Senapathy village, who were said to have been upset over the death of the 21-year-old farmer in the “Delhi Chalo” protest, which is spearheaded by Punjab farmers seeking a legal guarantee for purchasing their crops at a Minimum Support Price and other demands, began climbing up a mobile tower in the morning.

Shocked by their action, the passers-by cautioned them against climbing up the tower. But they refused to budge. The passers-by alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. By the time they arrived at the spot, Shanmugasundaram and Velumani had reached almost the top of the tower. Wearing green turbans, they raised slogans against the Centre, They accused the Centre of failing to heed the demands of protesting farmers.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel tried to persuade them to climb down. However, they refused to listen to their request. Following this, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel climbed up the tower and brought both of them down carefully.