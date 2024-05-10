Ariyalur district secures first place in Tamil Nadu State Board Class X exams

Ariyalur district, which stood sixth among the districts in terms of pass percentage in the State Board Class X exams last year, has climbed to the top position this year, thanks to the concerted efforts of the teachers and the district authorities.

The pass percentage in the district rose to 97.31 this year from 95.40 recorded last year. Of the 9,565 students, including 4,902 boys and 4,663 girls, who took the exam in the district, 9,308 have passed.

T. Vijayalakshmi, Chief Education Officer, Ariyalur, told The Hindu that consistent follow up with schools was the key to the success. “We had great support from the district administration. The Collector took special interest in our online meetings and reviewed the performance of almost every school in the district, which was huge motivation for us,” she said.

Tiruchi improves

Tiruchi district showed a marked improvement in overall pass percentage by climbing to the fifth position among the districts this year, from last year’s eight spot. A total of 33,176 students — 16,648 boys and 16,528 — appeared for the exam. Of these, 31,594 passed — 15,500 boys and 16,094 girls. The pass percentage of the district is 95.23 which is higher than previous year pass percentage of 94.28.

In Perambalur district, of the 7,865 students, 7,454 students — 3,985 boys and 3,469 girls —passed the exams. The pass percentage of the district is 94.77 which is lower than last year’s percentage of 97.67.

In Karur district, of the 11,366 students, 10,638 students — 5,133 boys and 5,505 girls — passed the exams. The pass percentage of the district is 93.59 as against 91.49 recorded last year.

Of the 21,856 students — 10,770 boys and 11,086 girls — who appeared for the exam in Pudukottai district, 20,073 (9,562 boys and 10,511 girls) cleared it. The pass percentage of the district was 91.84 which was lower than 92.31 recorded last year.

A total of 28,915 students (14,402 boys and 14,513 girls) took the exam in Thanjavur district. A total of 27,006 students (13,032 boys and 13,974 girls) passed. The pass percentage of the district was 93.40, up from last year’s 92.16.

In Tiruvarur district, of the 14906 students ( 7,208 boys and 7,698 girls) who took exam, 13,786 students (6,448 boys and 7,338 girls) cleared it. The district’s pass percentage was 92.49.

In Mayiladuthurai district, of the 11,549 students (5,744 boys and 5,805 girls), 10,449 (4,975 boys and 5,474 girls) passed. The district’s pass percentage was 90.48 as against 86.31 recorded last year.

In Nagapattinam district, a total of 8,201 candidates (3,988 boys and 4,213 girls) took the exam. Of these, 7,356 (3,455 boys and 3,901 girls) cleared the exams. The district pass percentage was 89.70.

In Karaikal district of Puducherry union territory, of the 2,450 (1,210 boys and 1,240 girls), 1,916 passed the exams. The district pass percentage was 78.20.