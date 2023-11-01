Ariyalur district records deficit rainfall in October

November 01, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ariyalur district has recorded deficit rainfall in October.

On an average, it receives 485 mm during the northeast monsoon, which usually sets in the third or fourth week of October. The Agricultural Department in the district said that the monsoon had made a tepid start. No day in October received good rainfall in the district.

According to official sources, October month has recorded just 44.29 mm, which is 127.71 mm less than the average rainfall. The deficit works out at 76%.

The district receives an average of 954 mm annually. While it records 485 mm during the north-east monsoon, it gets 357 mm during south-west monsoon. The average rainfall in summer is 83 mm.

It has so far recorded 440.95 mm since January. The southwest monsoon has also not good in the district. It registered 231.74 mm between June and September, between March and May, it recorded 140 mm, which is 57 mm more than the season’s average.

“We have not received heavy rain on any day in October. It is disappointing,” says an agricultural officer.

He said that the farmers would generally begin cultivation works in October. The rain received in the month would help them to transplant paddy. It would gain momentum in the first and second week of November. But the paddy transplantation was not on expected line.

As against 20,500 hectares of normal coverage in samba season, the officials said that the district had so far covered 7,300 hectares. Most of the farmers, who had completed paddy transplantation, depended on pump set for irrigation. The farmers, who had assured irrigation from the Pullambadi canal, were yet to take up cultivation. The closure of the canal, well before the closure of the Mettur dam due to fast depleting water level, had dispirited the farmers to start cultivation this year. The chances of achieving the average area coverage of paddy were remote this year, the official added.

