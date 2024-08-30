ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyalur court awards life sentence to man and his two sons in murder case

Published - August 30, 2024 08:41 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Session Court here on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment three persons of a family on the charge of murder. According to the prosecution, D. Singaravelu, 60, his sons Palanivelu, 30, and Murugavel, 25, of Peria Karukkai murdered their relative Devarajan, 40, son of Rajamanickam of the same village, in 2020 over a land dispute. The Andimadam police registered a case and arrested them. M. Christopher, Principal District Judge, who found the accused guilty, awarded life sentence to all the three.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US