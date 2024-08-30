Ariyalur court awards life sentence to man and his two sons in murder case

The District Session Court here on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment three persons of a family on the charge of murder. According to the prosecution, D. Singaravelu, 60, his sons Palanivelu, 30, and Murugavel, 25, of Peria Karukkai murdered their relative Devarajan, 40, son of Rajamanickam of the same village, in 2020 over a land dispute. The Andimadam police registered a case and arrested them. M. Christopher, Principal District Judge, who found the accused guilty, awarded life sentence to all the three.

