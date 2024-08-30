GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ariyalur court awards life sentence to man and his two sons in murder case

Published - August 30, 2024 08:41 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Session Court here on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment three persons of a family on the charge of murder. According to the prosecution, D. Singaravelu, 60, his sons Palanivelu, 30, and Murugavel, 25, of Peria Karukkai murdered their relative Devarajan, 40, son of Rajamanickam of the same village, in 2020 over a land dispute. The Andimadam police registered a case and arrested them. M. Christopher, Principal District Judge, who found the accused guilty, awarded life sentence to all the three.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.