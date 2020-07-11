Tiruchirapalli

Ariyalur Collectorate closed till Monday after employee tests COVID-19 positive

A fumigation drive has begun to disinfect the premises

The Ariyalur Collector’s Office has been closed for three days after an employee of the Department of Cooperation tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The employee was said to have contracted the virus from his wife, also a government employee in the neighbouring Perambalur district. After the swab sample taken from the employee turned out to be positive, he was immediately admitted to the Government Hospital.

Though he was a field worker, he was said to have visited the Collector’s Office during the last few days. Following this, Collector D. Rathna issued an order to close the office for three days from Saturday to Monday.

Official sources said that a fumigation drive had begun to disinfect the entire premises. Officials and the general public have been asked not to visit the Collector’s Office during these three days.

