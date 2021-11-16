Ariyalur Collector warns owners of stray cattle

They cause severe inconvenience to motorists, she says

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi on Tuesday warned severe action against owners of stray cattle that caused hindrance to vehicular movement in the town.

She said she had received inputs that some cattle rearers let loose their cattle, mainly cows, in the town. The animals were roaming on main roads, thereby causing severe inconvenience to motorists.

The menace caused accidents too. The carelessness of cattle rearers could not be accepted. They should take control of their cattle and the animals should not be allowed to roam in the town in search of food without direct monitoring.

Tough action would be taken against those who failed to bring their cattle under control, Ms. Saraswathi added.