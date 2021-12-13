Ariyalur Collector walks the talk

Ariyalur

13 December 2021 20:18 IST

In a bid to highlight the importance of minimising usage of motor vehicles in day-to-day life towards preserving the environment, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi decided to walk to her office on Mondays.

As usual, her driver had kept ready her official car on the portico of the Collector’s Bungalow on Monday morning. But, Ms. Saraswathi, who emerged from her residence, sprang a surprise. She asked the driver to stay put in the camp office and began walking to her office situated about 700 meters from her residence. Surprised by her action, a few of her office staff including Personal Clerk to the Collector and “daffedar” also followed her.

She is said to have taken the decision to give effect to the DO letter by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, who had asked the officials across the State to avoid motor vehicles reaching office on Wednesdays so as to contribute in preserving the environment.

“Each and every one of us needs to step in to do something to preserve the environment. Except for unavoidable circumstances, I avoid field inspections on Mondays as Collectors have to be in the headquarters. Hence, I have decided to avoid taking the vehicle to visit the office every Monday,” Ms. Saraswathi told The Hindu.

She said that she had instructed her subordinates and department heads to avoid vehicles to visit their offices at least one day a week, preferably Wednesday. But, she could not compel them.

“Positive messages poured in from various quarters, minutes after I walked to my office on Monday. It was unexpected. I will be happy if it has a positive impact on the society,” said Ms. Saraswathi.