Ariyalur Collector visits Kazhuvanthondi village

A day after the mourners carried the corpse of a woman to the graveyard by walking in the knee-deep water of Nainar lake at Kazhuvanthondi village in the absence of a proper road to the graveyard, Collector D. Rathna visited the village to take stock of the situation.

Besides meeting residents of Kazhuvanthondi, she inspected the lake to understand their sufferings during the rainy season.

She also held discussions with Revenue and Rural Development officials on the topography of the village and the existing roads.

Ms. Rathna said officials had been directed to explore the possibilities for constructing a bridge across a channel, enabling the people to have easy access to various places in the village. Moreover, encroachments along the Nainar lake should be cleared to form a path for the farmers to commute.

She said that officials have also been asked to take steps to prevent the overflowing water from the Nainar lake entering into the residential areas during rainy season.