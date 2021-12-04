Ariyalur administration strengthens COVID-19 control measures

ARIYALUR

04 December 2021 19:49 IST

Health officials have been instructed to monitor travellers from other countries

The district administration has cautioned commercial establishments to uphold COVID-19 norms and ensure all staff members are vaccinated. With the threat of a new variant of COVID-19 looming large, the administration has strengthened measures for pandemic control.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi has instructed businesses, wedding halls, restaurants, vehicle operators, theatres and private schools to ensure that all their staff members are fully vaccinated. The health infrastructure too has been scaled up, she says.

Advertising

Advertising

While the district is reporting only an average of one fresh case per day and no deaths in recent days, efforts to vaccinate eligible sections of the population is under way.

The new Omicron variant detected in South Africa is far more contagious and also has a higher probability of a relapse, the Collector has warned, adding that that COVID-19 protocol must be followed diligently.

She has urged the public to wear masks and maintain personal distance and personal hygiene. Officials of the health department have been instructed to monitor travellers visiting the district from other countries. Public must take both doses of vaccine and fine levied for those who flout the norms will be high under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

She has reiterated that only 100 people will allowed at a marriage hall for any event and urged the Regional Transport Office to ensure that all drivers operating vehicles-on-rent have taken both doses of vaccine.