Arivalayam assistant caretaker wins State service award under PwD category

January 23, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R. Vijayalakshmi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It was a proud day for R. Vijayalakshmi, assistant caretaker at Arivalayam, the special school and rehabilitation centre for children with special needs run by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchi, when she was conferred with the Best Employee Under Persons with Disabilities (PwD) award by the Government of Tamil Nadu, for her outstanding service, on Monday.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi, who has speech and hearing disability, received the award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a ceremony in Chennai.

An employee at Arivalayam since 2012, Ms. Vijayalakshmi was a student herself in the institution for about 15 years. The award carries a gold medal and a certificate.

Arivalayam is run with financial support from BHEL, and had won the state award for Best Institution in 2018.

