‘Aristo Junction road overbridge will soon become fully operational’

March 08, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chairman of the Assurance Committee of the State Assembly T. Udayasurian on Wednesday said that the construction of the eastern arm of Aristo junction road overbridge (ROB) would be completed within two months.

Speaking to reporters after visiting various places in Tiruchi districts to inspect the progress of various schemes, he said that though all other arms of the ROB were completed and thrown open for public use a few years ago, the construction of the eastern arm of it could not be completed within the time frame due to the long process of getting a piece of land from the Ministry of Defence. After formally taking control of the land, the State Highways had taken up the construction of the remaining work of the RoB. It was progressing well. The officials had promised him that the construction work would be completed within April. The RoB would become fully operational thereafter.

Mr. Udayasuriyan said that out of 263 assurances given in the State Assembly, projects on 132 assurances were completed. Thirty-two assurances were categorised as not viable due to various reasons including land acquisition-related issues. Ninety-nine works were under progress.

The Integrated Bus Terminus, which is being constructed at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway, was among the projects inspected by the Committee.

Later, the Committee held a review meeting with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials of the district on the ongoing developmental works.