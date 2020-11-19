Areas vulnerable to inundation identified

Vulnerable low-lying locations that could face inundation during the north-east monsoon in Tiruvarur district have been identified and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problems caused due to flooding.

V. Santha, District Collector, said sandbags have been kept ready near such areas. Adequate numbers of motor pumps and electric saw machines have also been kept ready to pump out water from inundated areas and to clear the trees that might get uprooted and block the carriageways in the district.

Further, the drain channels/canals have been cleared to ensure smooth and quick draining of rainwater to avoid flooding or inundation of low-lying areas or carriageways, she added.

The Collector had also visited the Munaru head across Vennar river near Needamangalam recently to inspect the regulators and take stock of the measures in place to meet any exigency in the event of flooding in Vennar river and its tributaries during the monsoon.