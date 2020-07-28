Area under pulses expected to go up in Tiruchi district this year

The area under cultivation of pulses in Tiruchi district is expected to go up this year thanks to the push given under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM).

The normal area of the crop in the district was 10,260 hectares (ha). Last year, it increased by 261 ha when compared over coverage of 10,452 ha in 2018.

With the Agriculture Department promoting cultivation of pulses with subsidy schemes under NFSM, the area of coverage is expected to touch 12,500 ha this year, department officials said.

Blackgram is the main pulses crop raised in the district and is expected to cover 8,000 ha followed by redgram on 2,000 ha, greengram on 500 ha, horsegram on 1,000 ha, cowpea on 800 ha and other pulses on about 200 ha. Under NFSM, high-yielding variety seeds are distributed to farmers with 50% subsidy.

According to Joint Director of Agriculture (in-charge) S.Shanthi, high-yielding variety blackgram seeds such as VBN-10,VBN-8,VBN-6 are resistant to yellow mosaic virus. Farmers can achieve good yield by adopting technologies, including foliar spray of DAP, use of sprinklers and rain guns and treatment of seeds with pseudomonas and biofertilizers, recommended by the department.

B. Vasantha, Assistant Director of Agriculture (in-charge), Vaiyampatti, says seed farms are also being set up under the scheme. Farmers raising seed farms are provided seed production subsidy of almost ₹25 a kg. Bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticides such as pseudomonas are also distributed under 50% subsidy.

R. Santhanakrishnan, consultant, NFSM, explains that the VBN10 variety, is a new variety and has 60 pods per plant and an average six grains per pod which boosts yield. “The variety is also free from yellow mosaic virus and farmers can raise the variety in both delta and non-delta areas,” he says.

Farmers can get a yield of 500 kg to 600 kg an acre and return of up to ₹37,500.