Area under navarai crops increases, but farmers complain of damage caused by rain

The overall acreage of navarai - summer crops cultivated after samba - has gone up by 114.21% in Tiruchi with total cultivation spread across 4,580 hectares against 2138 hectares last year. However, the recent untimely rain has affected crops that were in harvest stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The untimely rain has affected farmers who were ready to harvest. Officials from our department have started field-level assessment. Block-level Assistant Directors with the help of lower level officials from our department and VAO’s are carrying loss estimation,” said M. Sakthivel, Joint Director of Agriculture.

According to a preliminary report, crop damages have been reported on 329.27 hectares. This includes 209 hectares of gingelly in Lalgudi block and 119.87 hectares of paddy in Manapparai, Marungapuri, Thathaiyengarpet, Vaiyampatti and Manikandam blocks. After a detailed assessment, the total loss estimation would be submitted to the department, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attributing the Increase in area coverage to good market rates for paddy Mr. Sakthivel said, “This year 60 kg of paddy fetched up to ₹1,900 as against Rs 1,100 two years ago. This has encouraged farmers to shift from other crops to paddy.”

Manapparai and Uppiliyapuram blocks received sporadic rain this year, which had a positive impact and led to an increase in area of cultivation, officials said. “The decline in samba cultivation to 38,000 hectares as against 56,000 hectares in the previous year also made some farmers to go for the navarai season.”

“I went for paddy because of the market demand. For the past two years I observed that those who had opted for paddy earn good profits. The rain, however, has dashed my hopes. Hope the government will provide due compensation,” said R. Mani of Amayapuram village in Vaiyampatti block.,

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.