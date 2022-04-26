Area under cotton increases in Tiruvarur
Cultivation of cotton as summer crop in Tiruvarur district has doubled this year.
According to official sources, cotton cultivation as summer crop was taken up in 8,128 hectares in Tiruvarur district last year. This year, the total cotton cultivation area has doubled and the cash crop has been raised in 16,328 hectares.
Normally, farmers in the district take up summer paddy cultivation in about 15,000 hectares. This year, there was nearly a 50% shift towards cotton cultivation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.