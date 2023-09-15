Area sabha meetings held in Tiruchi 

September 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai on Friday, Tiruchi Corporation organised area sabha meetings in all the 65 wards in the city.

In the area sabha meeting held at Pattabhiraman Street in Thennur in Ward 27, Mayor M. Anbazhagan participated and received grievances from residents. The Mayor urged the residents to come forward and participate in the area sabha meeting to air their grievances with the councillors and officials. He also assured them that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest.

In the area sabha meeting held at Srimad Andavan Arts And Science College at Srirangam, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan participated. Similarly, meetings were held in all 65 wards of the city in which respective ward councillors and officials participated.

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order to conduct meetings of area sabhas in municipal corporations, municipal councils, and town panchayats in the State four times a year on January 25 (National Voters’ Day) April 14 (birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar), September 15 (birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai) and December 10 (International Human Rights Day).

