Archbishop initiates centennial celebrations of Holy Cross College

Students present a cultural performance during the inaugural of the centennial celebrations of Holy Cross College in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Most Rev. Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, released the centennial logo of Holy Cross College on Wednesday, symbolising the mission undertaken by the Sisters of the Cross to empower women.

Declaring open the centennial celebrations in the presence of the Principal Rev. Sr. Christina Bridget, the Archbishop applauded what he termed as the significant contributions and achievements of the college in societal service.

The Archbishop witnessed an audio-visual presentation of the 100 years of the college's history along with Most Rev. S. Arockiaraj, Bishop of Tiruchi; Most Rev. R. Peter Remigius, Bishop Emeritus of Kottar; Most Rev. A. Jude Gerald Paulraj, Bishop Emeritus of Palayamkottai, and a huge gathering of Reverend Fathers.

Six projects initiated by the college to commerate 100 years of service were inaugurated by State Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and MLA Inigo S. Irudayaraj.

The projects constituted an entrepreneurial skill centre, start of a low-cost medical unit, free education for 100 first-generation learners from the underprivileged section, an enabling platformm for start-ups, and an initiative to transform an adopted villege to a smart village.

The guests of honour included Rev.Sr. Lourdu Adaikalasamy, Provincial, Sisters of the Cross, Province of Tiruchi; Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of non-Tamils, an alumnae.