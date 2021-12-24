Tiruchirapalli

‘Perform archanas in Tamil’

TIRUCHI

The Deiva Tamizh Peravai has urged the State government to ensure that all archakas were trained to perform archanas in temples in Tamil.

In a resolution adopted at its executive committee meeting held here on Friday with P.Maniarasan, coordinator, in the chair, it regretted that the government order to perform archanas in Tamil at the sanctum sanctorums largely remained on paper. All archakas should perform archanas only in Tamil, and in Sanskrit only when asked for. The existing system of providing telephone numbers to call archakas who can perform archana in Tamil on request should be done away with, it said. It urged the government to ensure that the kumbabishekam of all temples were performed in Tamil. The government should establish archakar training schools in all district to effectively implement its order permitting persons of all castes to become archakas. The non-Brahmins appointed as archakas under the initiative have been deployed for other works in some temples, it alleged.

It demanded constitution of a committee under a High Court Judge to recommend measures to improve the functioning of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.


