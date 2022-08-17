Archakas’ body seeks cessation of Agama inspection in temples

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamilnadu Archagargal Samooga Nalasangam has urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department to halt the ‘Agama Kala Aaivu’ (Agama inspection) exercise at temples, which it said was being carried out by a ‘non-Agamic expert’.

In a memorandum addressed to the HR&CE Commissioner, the organisation represented by its president S. Arunachalam and general secretary R. Balasadaksharam, said it had already sought reconstitution of the State-level advisory committee by including Peetathipathis/Aadheenakarthars of renowned Saiva and Vaishnava Mutts or their representatives along with those who have studied the Agamas written in Sanskrit.

Now, a member of the advisory committee, M. P. Sathiyavel Muruganar, who it alleged was not an expert in Agamas, is visiting temples and asking priests to respond to a questionnaire. The association claimed he lacked knowledge about the practices of individual temples and might end up in generalisation and compromising the Agamic tradition.

Citing judicial verdicts, the association reiterated its demand for reconstitution of the advisory committee and expulsion of Mr. Muruganar from the advisory committee “to protect the Agamic tenets, tradition and values of the Hindu temples.”