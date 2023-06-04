HamberMenu
Archaeology students visit Porpanaikottai excavation site

June 04, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 29 students pursuing Post Graduate Diploma course in Archaeology and Epigraphy, offered by the State Archaeology Department, visited Porpanaikottai in the district on Sunday where excavation is under way. 

Their visit to Porpanaikottai was part of a training programme that is being conducted at Thanjavur on a host of aspects including renovation of monuments, chemical conservation, ways to screen museum objects and palm leaves preservation. The training commenced on June 1.

Officials of the State Archaeology Department explained to the students as to how excavation has to be carried out. The students were also taken to Narthamalai, Sittanavasal and Kodumbalur, an official said.

