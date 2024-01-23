GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Archaeologists, Ramayana lecturers felicitated

January 23, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The title ‘Pratna Keerthi Prachara Mani’ was conferred on archaeologists R Nagaswamy (posthumously) and K.K.Muhammad at the SASTRA Satsang held in Chennai on Monday.

A press release from SASTRA, a deemed university, said the titles were conferred in recognition of their contributions to the Ram Temple litigation by way of “clinching archaeological evidences”.

The titles carried a plaque, a model of the new Ram temple at Ayodhya, and a cash award of Rs.35,000.

Apart from the archaeologists, eight Ramayana lecturers received “Rama Bhakti Prachara Mani” titles for their outstanding contributions to the Ram Bhakti movement through their “Ramayana Pravachanams”. The “Namasangeerthanam” expert, Udaiyalur Kalyanarama Bhagavathar, Villupattu expoent, Bharathi Thirumugan, “Sangeetha Upanyasam” expert, Dushyanth Sridhar, Sudha Seshayyan for her lectures and Ramayana-related literary works and “Ramayana Pravachanam” experts - Nagai Mukundan, Damal Perundevi, Damal Ramakrishnan and B.Sundarkumar received the titles.

In addition to presenting the titles, a musical album titled “Enna Punniyam Seidhomo” with lyrics penned by Rangam Balaji, daughter of K.Parasaran, former Attorney General, was also released.

The release said Srimad Azhagiya Singar blessed devotees and awardees and the event concluded with the Anugraha Bashanam by Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of the Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt.

