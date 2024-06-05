Aravakurichi and Krishnarayapuram Assembly segments help Congress retain Karur constituency with a comfortable margin

The Aravakurichi and Krishnarayapuram Assembly segments have helped Congress candidate S. Jothimani to retain the Karur Lok Sabha constituency by a comfortable margin.

She defeated her nearest rival L. Thangavel of the AIADMK by a victory margin of 1,66,816 votes. While she polled 5,34,906 votes, Mr. Thangavel secured 3,68,090 votes. BJP’s V. Senthilnathan and NTK’s Karuppaiah settled with 3rd and 4th spots respectively. While Mr. Senthilnathan secured 1,01,517 votes, Mr. Karuppaiah got 86,962 votes.

The victory margin of Ms. Jothimani was less than 2,53,730 votes that she had got during the 2019 Parliament election. She had defeated former Union Minister M. Thambidurai by a margin of 4,20,546 votes in the 2019 election..

Though Ms. Jothimani outclassed the AIADMK candidate in all six Assembly segments, it was the votes polled in Aravakurichi and Krishnarajapuram Assembly segments that boosted her to win by a comfortable margin. Out of 1,66,816 vote difference, the Aravakurichi segment, which had a sizeable minority votes, alone contributed 43,048 votes. It was about 1/4th of the victory margin. Similarly, the share of Krishnarayapuram segment was 38,943 votes in the victory margin.

Karur, Vedasandur and Manapparai segments contributed about 25,000 each in the difference. It was Viralimalai segment in Pudukottai district that contributed least votes in the difference and its share was 6,723 votes.