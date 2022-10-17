Arappor Iyakkam demands for a transparent e-tender system

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 17, 2022 14:41 IST

Arappor Iyakkam launches RTI 1000 in Tiruchi on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation espousing transparency in governance, has urged Tiruchi Corporation to create a transparent e-tender system.

The organisation has raised apprehensions of favouritism in the e-tender system of the Corporation, citing the physical point of contact between the civic body and bidders. It has exhorted the Corporation to streamline the lapses in the online tender system to ensure accountability in awarding work orders for infrastructure projects.

According to its convenor Jayaram Venkatesan, bidders in the civic body’s e-tender system were asked to submit required documents at the corporation office. He alleged that online payment of earnest money deposit (EMD) for tender was not available online. The status of tenders floated on the corporation’s website suggested that tender was to be opened whereas civil work for the same had already been completed, he said.

The NGO criticised the civic body for “failing to upload council resolutions online” in the interests of citizens.

In order to keep an eye on the actions of various government departments, the NGO also intended to raise awareness of the RTI Act among other service organisations and activists in and around Tiruchi.

