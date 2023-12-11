ADVERTISEMENT

Aranthangi rail users seek introduction of Madurai - Mayiladuthurai service via Karaikudi and Aranthangi

December 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aranthangi Division Rail Consumer Association has requested the railway administration to run daily passenger trains from Madurai to Mayiladuthurai and back via Karaikudi, Aranthangi and Pattukottai. The operation of the train would be useful and popular among the people of the region and yield revenue to the railways, association president A. B. Rajakumar said. 

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Mr. Rajakumar also sought train services between Rameswaram and Tirupati via Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Pattukottai, Thiruthuraipoondi and Tiruvarur.  This service would be beneficial for devotees and could be operated at least on a trial basis. 

The association has also requested the railway administration to restore the daily Karaikudi - Chennai express via Aranthangi to benefit the people of the region. 

CONNECT WITH US