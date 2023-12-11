HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aranthangi rail users seek introduction of Madurai - Mayiladuthurai service via Karaikudi and Aranthangi

December 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aranthangi Division Rail Consumer Association has requested the railway administration to run daily passenger trains from Madurai to Mayiladuthurai and back via Karaikudi, Aranthangi and Pattukottai. The operation of the train would be useful and popular among the people of the region and yield revenue to the railways, association president A. B. Rajakumar said. 

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Mr. Rajakumar also sought train services between Rameswaram and Tirupati via Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Pattukottai, Thiruthuraipoondi and Tiruvarur.  This service would be beneficial for devotees and could be operated at least on a trial basis. 

The association has also requested the railway administration to restore the daily Karaikudi - Chennai express via Aranthangi to benefit the people of the region. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.