Aranthangi health district records nil maternal mortality in last two years

The Aranthangi health district in Pudukkottai revenue district has achieved 100% safe deliveries without any maternal mortality over the past two years, thanks to improved obstetric care.

Describing it as a landmark in the State, T.S. Swathi Rethnavathi, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, on Saturday called upon doctors to strive towards reducing the maternal mortality ratio (MMR).

Speaking at a continuing medical education programme on ‘Sustaining zero MMR’ organised by the Department of Medical and Rural Health Services and Family Welfare, Indian Medical Association and Federation of Obstetric & Gynaecological Societies of India, Pudukottai, Dr. Rethnavathi called for sustained efforts to bring down MMR in the State from the current 62 to 25 (for every one lakh live births). Virtual and real time mentoring system was adopted for better obstetric services in the State.

She urged government doctors to inform higher authorities about high risk mothers. Private doctors could also avail government facilities and service for better treatment. They should also undergo training periodically to update their knowledge and check leading causes of maternal mortality such as pregnancy-induced hypertension, postpartum hemorrhage, anaemia and sepsis.

M. Chandrasekharan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Pudukottai, said nil mortality for two years in Aranthangi health district was achieved by strengthening Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEMONC). Specialists from other parts of the district were posted to Aranthangi and 24-hour obstetric care was made available at Aranthangi Government Hospital, which handled up to 400 deliveries a month. During 2019, 10,950 deliveries took place at the Arangthangi health unit district without any maternal mortality.

The government had now deployed obstetrician mentors for primary health centres at every block. They would conduct monthly review of antenatal mothers to identify high-risk mothers and advice them proper follow-up treatment and care. The system had helped reduced MMR drastically in the district. All antenatal and post natal mothers were now under the Health Department’s tracking system, he said.

The government provided free transport for antenatal and postnatal visits, ₹18,000 for nutritional support, free Siddha lekiam for antenatal mothers and conducted yoga programmes for them to promote normal deliveries. People should utilise the support the government to help attain zero MMR, he added.

R. Sureshkumar, President, IMA, Pudukottai, B. Kalaivani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Aranthangi, and N. Malarvizhi, Deputy Director of Medical Services and Family Welfare, Pudukottai, spoke.