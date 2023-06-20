ADVERTISEMENT

Aranthangi headquarters hospital to get a seven-storeyed building

June 20, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister lays the foundation for the building to be constructed at a cost of ₹46 crore; it will have a host of facilities

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian laying the foundation for the construction of the District Headquarters Hospital in Aranthangi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A seven-storeyed building is to be constructed for the District Headquarters Government Hospital at Aranthangi with various facilities to provide treatment. 

The new building which is to be constructed at ₹46 crore will encompass facilities including scan, X-ray, intensive care unit, pharmacy, beds, a blood bank, dialysis room and accident and emergency ward. 

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian laid the foundation for the construction of the multi-storeyed building in Aranthangi in the presence of the Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Monday.  

The Minister said the State government was improving infrastructure facilities in the health sector for the benefit of the people. 

Mr. Subramanian also laid the foundation for a building to house the Trauma and Emergency ward at the Arignar Anna Government Hospital in Tirumayam. The building is to be constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore.  DMK Rajya Sabha member M.M. Abdullah, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, Health Department officials and local body representatives participated, an official release said. 

