Two girls in TN’s Aranthangi develop nano satellite

The two Plus Two girl students from Aranthangi with Collector P. Uma Maheswari at the Pudukottai Collectorate on Thursday.

PUDUKOTTAI

22 February 2020 10:13 IST

The satellite would be launched from a Mexico airbase through helium capsule next month.

Two girls studying Plus Two in Pudukottai district have developed a nano satellite with applications in agriculture.

The efforts of M. Subuhana and T. Kiruthika of Sheikh Fathima Girls Matriculation Higher Secondary in Aranthangi taluk in developing the satellite came in for praise from Collector P. Uma Maheswari who invited them to her office.

The satellite would be launched from a Mexico airbase through helium capsule next month. The nano satellite would be useful in finding climate change, atmospheric moisture, humidity and greenhouse gas, which would all be useful for agriculture purpose, said Ms. Kiruthika, daughter of a farmer.

The idea to develop a came to them after a student from Tiruchi, Villet Oviya, developed a nano satellite a couple of years ago, said Ms. Kiruthika.

The two students conveyed the idea to the Agni Foundation in Chennai.

“Technical support came to us from the Foundation and Garuda Air Space in Chennai and it took us about four to five months to develop the nano satellite,” said Ms. Kiruthika. The satellite weighing 400 grams has sensors and would be sent through a helium capsule and positioned in the stratosphere at an altitude of 50 km, she said.

Applauding the students for their efforts, Ms. Uma Maheswari said the district administration would extend all assistance to the two students, an official release said.