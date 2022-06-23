Aradhana festival at Sri Vijayeendra Brindhavanam commences

The 408 th Aradhana festival at Sri Vijayeendra Theertha Moola Brindhavanam, Kumbakonam, commenced on Thursday.

Rituals and other religious events relating to the Aradhana festival will be held with the participation of Sri Subudhendra Theerthar, Head of Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Mantralayam from June 23 to 28. The consecration of Sri Paavadheepa Anjaneyar temple in the Brindhavanam precincts will be held on June 27, according to an official release.