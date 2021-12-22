Thyagaraja Aaradhana

22 December 2021 20:26 IST

THANJAVUR

Timings for the forthcoming annual “Thyagaraja Aaradhanai” at Thiruvaiyaru during January 2022 have been reduced to six hours in view of the COVID-19.

Trustees of Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha said that the music programmes by vocalists and instrumentalists will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 every day from January 18 to 22. The main event of recitation of ‘Pancharatna kritis’ will be performed as usual on the ‘Aradhana’ day, said Suresh Moopanar, trustee.

